Dignity (LON:DTY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dignity plc (LON:DTY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 630 ($8.23). Dignity shares last traded at GBX 620 ($8.10), with a volume of 101,412 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £310.17 million and a P/E ratio of -12.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 667.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30.

In related news, insider Andrew Judd acquired 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.93) per share, with a total value of £5,123.08 ($6,693.34).

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and PreÂ-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

