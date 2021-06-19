Dimecoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.60 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $878.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00028432 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002903 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00148427 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

