Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,926 ($38.23). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 2,880 ($37.63), with a volume of 333,189 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on DPLM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,710 ($35.41) to GBX 3,040 ($39.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Diploma to an “add” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 2,275 ($29.72) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diploma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,787.50 ($36.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of £3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,863.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.24%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

