Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 22,966 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $208,205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,266,000 after purchasing an additional 811,132 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,693,000 after purchasing an additional 583,293 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,458,000 after purchasing an additional 524,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,081,000 after purchasing an additional 494,819 shares in the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $106.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.96. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $113.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $754,448.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at $700,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on RSG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

