Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys 36,963 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,963 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VST. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VST opened at $17.47 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78, a PEG ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. Research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $127,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at $650,096.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

