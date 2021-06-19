Diversified Trust Co Has $49.10 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,933 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.9% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $49,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Apple by 17.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 50,385 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $5,828,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 194,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Apple by 4.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 587,508 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,764,000 after purchasing an additional 26,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 75,131 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.91.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $130.46 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

