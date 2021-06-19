Doctors Coin (DRS) Trading 1.6% Lower This Week

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $166.78 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doctors Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00002031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00056079 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000536 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001306 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000073 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 151.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.