Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Crestwood Capital Management L.P.

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,199 shares during the period. Domino’s Pizza makes up approximately 1.9% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 12.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,070,000 after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $7,158,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,161 shares of company stock worth $11,468,277. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

Shares of DPZ stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $460.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,116. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $423.47. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $462.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

