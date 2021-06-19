DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will post $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.13 billion. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year sales of $4.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.72.

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 47,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total value of $7,447,680.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,997,151 shares of company stock worth $1,199,462,511. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,426,893,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,258,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,027,000 after purchasing an additional 507,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $167.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.56.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

