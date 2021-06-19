Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$14.95. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$14.95, with a volume of 125,695 shares.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Dorel Industries from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The firm has a market cap of C$485.95 million and a P/E ratio of 23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.79.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

