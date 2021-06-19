DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,629 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $4,656,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 73,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 42,759 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 320,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,872,655 shares of company stock worth $92,647,775 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $48.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upgraded DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie boosted their price target on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

