DragonVein (DVC) Price Down 82.6% This Week

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last week, DragonVein has traded 82.6% lower against the dollar. DragonVein has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $612,139.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,551.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.09 or 0.01555759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.96 or 0.00435880 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00061146 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000932 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 222.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,082,170 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.