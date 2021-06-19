Drep [new] (DREP) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last Week

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Drep [new] coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001450 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Drep [new] has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Drep [new] has a market cap of $20.82 million and $724,146.00 worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00058259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00024958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $261.63 or 0.00727271 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00043544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00083452 BTC.

Drep [new] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

