DREP [old] Price Tops $1.96 (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 19th. DREP [old] has a market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP [old] coin can currently be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00058285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00025011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $261.54 or 0.00727137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00043464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00083498 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000306 BTC.

DREP [old] Profile

DREP [old] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

