DubaiCoin Market Cap Achieves $5.12 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00045793 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00021147 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007099 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

