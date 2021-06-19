Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after buying an additional 3,404,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,015,000 after buying an additional 1,600,497 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,645,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,330,000 after buying an additional 1,228,744 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,544,000 after buying an additional 719,678 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DUK opened at $99.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

