Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.14

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and traded as low as $3.32. Dyadic International shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 133,019 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $92.31 million and a P/E ratio of -9.85.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a negative net margin of 595.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $173,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 76,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $285,545.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 275,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,105 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 41.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 71.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896 shares during the last quarter. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

