Dynamite Price Reaches $0.43 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Dynamite has a market cap of $169,153.64 and approximately $80,712.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dynamite has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001221 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.75 or 0.00205449 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001936 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $219.87 or 0.00620944 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 786,581 coins and its circulating supply is 391,334 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.