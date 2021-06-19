Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.25. Dynatronics shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 89,616 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Dynatronics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatronics by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 42,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

