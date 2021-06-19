Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.25. Dynatronics shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 89,616 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.
The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
About Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)
Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.
