Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Dynex Capital worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 14.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $589.81 million, a P/E ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.75.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 558.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.41%.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.