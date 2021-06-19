E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 11,839 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,839 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $143.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.57. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

