E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 43,816 Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 56.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autohome alerts:

ATHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. CLSA lowered shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.29 and a 12-month high of $147.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.58.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.