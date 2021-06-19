E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 22,520 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 41,373 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,760,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the first quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 44,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,353,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 57.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 210,298 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $44,526,000 after buying an additional 76,529 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 77.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,826,837 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,080,636,000 after buying an additional 218,092 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.72.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $230.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $448.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

