E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 9,382 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $164.93 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

