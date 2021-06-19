E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $1.16 Million in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 51,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 33,913 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $759,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 5,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,819,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,042,000 after purchasing an additional 421,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.59.

NYSE FIS opened at $143.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.36. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

