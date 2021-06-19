E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $3.51 Million in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,492 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $133.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.17. The company has a market capitalization of $150.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $86.68 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

