E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $4.42 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 590.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.38.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $463.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.77 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The firm has a market cap of $190.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $460.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total transaction of $248,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,170 shares of company stock worth $5,185,446 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

