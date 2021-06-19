E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $3.48 Million Investment in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 236,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of Momo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,222,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,459,000 after purchasing an additional 222,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,122,000 after purchasing an additional 604,141 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,260,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,551,000 after purchasing an additional 292,741 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,610,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 6.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,086,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,016,000 after purchasing an additional 63,287 shares during the period. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

MOMO stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Momo Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $22.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.57. Momo had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Momo Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 4.29%.

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

