E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,166 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,713,360,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229,746 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $536,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,652 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2,282.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,697,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $141,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $259.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

