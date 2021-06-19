E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of JOYY as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in JOYY in the fourth quarter worth approximately $550,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JOYY by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $389,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,187 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in JOYY by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JOYY in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in JOYY by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $231,162,000 after purchasing an additional 364,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Get JOYY alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $67.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.88. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.50 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). The firm had revenue of $579.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. JOYY had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 2.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. JOYY’s payout ratio is -93.12%.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.