E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $816,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in American Express by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,101 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in American Express by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,462 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $124,086,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $158.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.42. The company has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $167.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.