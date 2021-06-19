E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 106,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at $715,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 4th quarter valued at $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

CD opened at $15.29 on Friday. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -305.80.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DBS Vickers started coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.91.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

