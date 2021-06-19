E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 24,420 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in 51job by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,053,000 after buying an additional 528,231 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,447,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,310,000 after purchasing an additional 32,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,282,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,287,000 after purchasing an additional 118,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 51job during the fourth quarter worth about $24,519,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 41.4% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 319,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,000,000 after purchasing an additional 93,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Get 51job alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

51job stock opened at $74.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.68. 51job, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $80.50.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). 51job had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

51job Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.