E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $1.78 Million Position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth about $1,028,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. BP PLC acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth about $810,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Dada Nexus by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 329,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 74,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dada Nexus by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 6,868,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DADA opened at $30.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20. Dada Nexus Limited has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $61.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DADA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dada Nexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

