E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $3.57 Million Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 214,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQ. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at $760,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in iQIYI by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in iQIYI by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 339,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 19,669 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at $1,919,000. 37.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

iQIYI stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 0.83.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

