E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,659,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,751,000 after acquiring an additional 107,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,305,160,000 after purchasing an additional 351,860 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,437,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,155,539,000 after purchasing an additional 280,354 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,182,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,943,000 after purchasing an additional 109,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,087,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,248,838,000 after purchasing an additional 167,702 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $192.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $200.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

