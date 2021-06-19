E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,984,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,250,000 after acquiring an additional 76,078 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $878.86 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $543.03 and a 1 year high of $893.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $840.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer raised Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $807.21.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,767.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

