E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.87.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,888,772.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,221 shares in the company, valued at $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMUS opened at $144.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $180.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.72. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $148.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

