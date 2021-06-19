E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,646,000 after purchasing an additional 549,323 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $183.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.38. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.35 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $169.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

