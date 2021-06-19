E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,492 shares of company stock worth $74,640,727. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $295.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $107.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.98. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.22 and a 52-week high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

