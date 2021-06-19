e-Gulden (EFL) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.61 Million

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0937 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $85.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.46 or 0.00432996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007259 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00011405 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000526 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000094 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,981,294 coins and its circulating supply is 17,159,020 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.