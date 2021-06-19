East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.11.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of EWBC opened at $66.26 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.89.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,082,000 after acquiring an additional 941,966 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,222,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

