EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,259 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EGP. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 29.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.40.

NYSE:EGP opened at $163.99 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.47 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.01.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.