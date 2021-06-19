EchoLink (EKO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $66,745.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. During the last week, EchoLink has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One EchoLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EchoLink has a market cap of $1.08 million and $66,745.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00059570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00024990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $265.53 or 0.00738554 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00043305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00083500 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

