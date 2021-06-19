Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ecolab by 7.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 854,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,965,000 after acquiring an additional 62,090 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Ecolab by 177.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $205.01 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $230.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.38, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.69.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.