EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.74. EcoSynthetix shares last traded at C$5.66, with a volume of 5,637 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 21.52 and a quick ratio of 20.30. The stock has a market cap of C$323.80 million and a PE ratio of -97.59.

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of building products, such as wood composites to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, including formaldehyde and methyl diphenyl diisocyanate in their formulation.

