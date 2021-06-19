Edgeware (EDG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $613,171.00

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Edgeware has a market cap of $45.00 million and approximately $613,171.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00058259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00024958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $261.63 or 0.00727271 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00043544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00083452 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

