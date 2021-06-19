Elamachain Hits Market Capitalization of $10.72 Million (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last week, Elamachain has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One Elamachain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Elamachain has a total market cap of $10.72 million and $2.71 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00058532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00025121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $259.61 or 0.00729161 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00043629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00083759 BTC.

About Elamachain

Elamachain (CRYPTO:ELAMA) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,407,975 coins. Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

