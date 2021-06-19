Electroneum (ETN) Achieves Market Cap of $122.45 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $122.45 million and $219,960.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000203 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 159.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,873,722,965 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

