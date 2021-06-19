Elitium (EUM) Price Hits $3.23 on Major Exchanges

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.23 or 0.00009098 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Elitium has a market capitalization of $97.32 million and $538,920.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elitium alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00057580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00024569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.26 or 0.00729173 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00043372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00083717 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.